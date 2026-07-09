DC presides over Block Diwas at Bonakoot, reviews public grievances

Excelsior Correspondent

BANDIPORA, JULY 08: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Indu Kanwal Chib, on Wednesday chaired Block Diwas at Bonakoot Block, hearing public grievances and reviewing developmental issues of the area.

The programme was attended by Program Officer ICDS, ACD, ACP, CEO, CMO, and Tehsildar Bandipora, along with Executive Engineers of R&B, PDD, PHE and PMGSY/REW, other district and sectoral officers, and a large gathering of the public.

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Public issues spanned healthcare, roads, drinking water, irrigation, power supply, sanitation, banking facilities, education infrastructure, playgrounds, public transport, tourism promotion and livelihood generation.

The DC directed concerned departments to examine grievances on priority, conduct field inspections where required, and ensure timely, coordinated redressal.

On healthcare, she directed the CMO to strengthen services, ensure regular RBSK outreach, and address concerns around the Health and Wellness Centre and Anganwadi facilities in tribal areas. On infrastructure, engineering departments were told to prepare estimates and feasibility reports, expedite pending proposals, pursue clearances and ensure timely completion of works. On power, she sought timelines for RDSS works and directed inspection of vulnerable locations with damaged infrastructure or pole shortages.

The DC urged people to support the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, reaffirming the administration’s commitment to prevention, awareness and rehabilitation support.

She also highlighted youth livelihood initiatives viz. Knowledge Centre at the Mini Secretariat for skill development and career progression, and a proposed Rural Mart with parking facilities at Lal Qilla, Bonakoot, to support tourism and skill-based training.