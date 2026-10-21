DC Poonch reviews waste remediation work

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, Oct 20: Deputy Commissioner Poonch Ashok Kumar Sharma, accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner Tahir Mustafa Malik, today visited the waste remediation site in Poonch to review the progress of ongoing solid waste management initiatives.

During the visit, Chief Executive Officer Municipal Council Khalil A. Banday briefed the Deputy Commissioner on the progress achieved at the site, informing him that more than 12,000 metric tonnes (MT) of legacy waste have been remediated as part of the ongoing efforts to improve sanitation and environmental conditions in the town.

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The CEO also apprised the officers of the measures being undertaken to strengthen solid waste management practices, with special emphasis on household-level waste segregation to ensure the proper separation of wet and dry waste at the source.

The Deputy Commissioner reviewed the ongoing remediation work and stressed the importance of public participation in maintaining cleanliness and promoting sustainable waste management practices. He appealed to the people of Poonch to extend their full cooperation to the Municipal Council by segregating wet and dry waste at the household level, avoiding littering and ensuring proper disposal of waste.

He emphasized that effective waste management is a shared responsibility and that the active involvement of every household is essential for achieving a cleaner and healthier environment.

Household-level segregation also facilitates better waste processing, recycling and scientific disposal, thereby reducing the burden on waste management facilities.

The Municipal Council Poonch reiterated its commitment to improving sanitation services, promoting source segregation and ensuring the scientific management of solid waste. The general public was urged to actively support these initiatives and adopt responsible waste disposal practices.