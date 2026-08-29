DC Poonch reviews progress of ownership rights cases

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, Aug 28: The Deputy Commissioner Poonch Ashok Kumar Sharma today convened a meeting to review the progress of cases pertaining to the conferment of ownership rights under Government Order No. 105-JK(Rev) of 2024 dated 16.8.2024.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Tahir Mustafa Malik, SDM, Farooq Khan, SDM, Imran Kataria, besides Tehsildars along with patwaris attended the meeting.

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The Deputy Commissioner reviewed the status of cases and assessed the progress made by the concerned Tehsildars. He emphasized the need for timely processing and disposal of all eligible cases in accordance with the prescribed rules, guidelines and provisions of the Government Order.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the Tehsildars to submit the pending cases, along with all requisite documents and completed formalities, in a time-bound manner, so that further necessary action is taken expeditiously.

He stressed upon the concerned officers to ensure proper scrutiny and verification of the cases and adhere strictly to the prescribed procedure and timelines.

Further, the Deputy Commissioner also directed the ACR/SDMs to process the cases for approval of competent authority in a time bound manner.

The meeting concluded with directions for expeditious processing and time-bound submission of all cases pertaining to conferment of ownership rights under Government Order No. 105-JK(Rev) of 2024 dated 16.8.2024.