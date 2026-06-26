DC Poonch reviews preparedness for Shri Budha Amarnath Ji Yatra

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, June 25: Deputy Commissioner Ashok Kumar Sharma today chaired a review meeting to assess the preparedness and arrangements for the upcoming Shri Budha Amarnath Ji Yatra.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Tahir Hussain Mustafa presented the preparations and requirements for the yatra. Discussions were held on security arrangements, accommodation, sanitation, drinking water supply, medical services, traffic management, power supply and other essential services for pilgrims.

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The route plan of the yatra was also reviewed and it was decided that movement would be conducted through the BG route. Measures to ensure safe and smooth movement of devotees throughout the pilgrimage period were discussed.

The DC stressed close coordination among all departments and agencies and directed the concerned departments to complete all arrangements well before the commencement of the yatra.

The meeting was attended by senior officers from CRPF, Police, Army, Health, Public Works, Power Development and Jal Shakti departments and other concerned agencies.