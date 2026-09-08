DC Poonch reviews implementation of District Plan, restoration works

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, Sept 7: Deputy Commissioner Poonch Ashok Kumar Sharma today chaired a meeting to review the progress of works taken up under the District Capex Budget 2026-27 and assess the status of temporary and permanent restoration works necessitated by the heavy rains and flash floods witnessed in July 2026.

The meeting reviewed the updated status of Administrative Approval and Allotment (AAA), tendering, allotment and execution of works by various departments, besides discussing the restoration of infrastructure damaged during the recent heavy rains and flash floods.

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The Deputy Commissioner took a detailed department-wise review and directed the concerned officers to ensure timely completion of approved works. He stressed close coordination among executing agencies and field-level functionaries to promptly resolve bottlenecks affecting implementation.

Reviewing the restoration works, the DC directed the concerned departments to prioritize the restoration of essential public infrastructure and services. He emphasized that temporary restoration measures should be followed by permanent works wherever necessary.

The DC stressed regular field inspections and effective monitoring to ensure the timely and efficient implementation of sanctioned restoration measures, particularly in areas where public connectivity and essential services have been affected.

He directed Executive Engineers and other field officers to submit updated progress reports and complete all pending procedural requirements, including tendering and allotment, without unnecessary delay.

The Deputy Commissioner also called upon Block Development Officers, Assistant Executive Engineers, Assistant Engineers and Junior Engineers to closely monitor works at the ground level and regularly report the actual physical and financial progress.

Emphasizing transparency, accountability and quality, the DC urged all concerned officers to ensure efficient execution of developmental works. The officers briefed the meeting on the progress achieved, ongoing works and issues requiring intervention.