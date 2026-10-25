DC Poonch reviews functioning of Industries and Commerce Department

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, Oct 24: Deputy Commissioner Poonch Ashok Kumar Sharma today chaired a review meeting to assess the physical and financial progress of the District Industries Centre (DIC) and the implementation of industrial development schemes.

The Deputy Commissioner assessed sector-wise progress, achievements against targets and the implementation of schemes promoting industrial growth and entrepreneurship.

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To strengthen the local economy and create sustainable livelihood opportunities, the DC directed General Manager DIC Naheem Un Nissa Bhatti to formulate an investment roadmap focussed on attracting fresh investment through Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) and other government incentives.

The DC said the district's industrial development strategy should align with its local resources, tourism potential, agricultural produce and entrepreneurial capabilities. He called for a proactive approach to facilitate new enterprises, encourage private investment and generate employment for local youth.

The focus areas identified for the roadmap include promotion of rural tourism through registered homestays, development of hospitality infrastructure, establishment of modern restaurants and highway amenities and expansion of agro-based industries, particularly food-processing units, to add value to locally produced agricultural commodities.

The General Manager presented an overview of the department's physical and financial achievements during the current period and briefed the Chair on progress under schemes promoting entrepreneurship and industrial development.

The GM assured the Deputy Commissioner that the department would work with financial institutions and line departments to prepare the roadmap within the stipulated timeframe and facilitate investment in the identified priority sectors.

Among those present were senior officers of the District Industries Centre.