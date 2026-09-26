DC Poonch reviews bottlenecks affecting construction of NH-144A

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, Sept 25: Deputy Commissioner Poonch Ashok Kumar Sharma today chaired a meeting in the Conference Hall of DC Office to review the bottlenecks and issues affecting the construction of Akhnoor–Poonch National Highway-144A.

Advertisement

The meeting was attended by Collector Land Acquisition Defence, Rajouri/Poonch; Assistant Commissioner Revenue; Sub-Divisional Magistrates of Surankote and Mendhar; Officer Commanding 79 RCC GREF; Officer Commanding 58 RCC GREF; Tehsildars of Haveli, Surankote and Mendhar, besides other concerned officers.

The Deputy Commissioner reviewed the issues related to land acquisition, revenue matters and other field-level hindrances. He directed the concerned officers and agencies to work in close coordination and take time-bound measures for removal of the identified bottlenecks to facilitate smooth progress of work on the Akhnoor–Poonch National Highway smoothly.

The concerned GREF authorities and executing agencies were also asked to maintain close coordination with the district administration and promptly bring any unresolved issue to its notice for necessary intervention.