DC Poonch reviews arrangements for Shri Budha Amarnath Ji Yatra

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, July 12: Deputy Commissioner Poonch Ashok Kumar Sharma today chaired a comprehensive meeting at the Temple Complex Hall of Shri Budha Amarnath Ji Temple, Mandi to review the arrangements for the forthcoming Shri Budha Amarnath Ji Yatra.

The meeting was graced by the presence of Shri Shri 1008 Mahamandaleshwar Swami Vishwatmanand Saraswati Ji Maharaj.

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Speaking on the occasion, Swami Vishwatmanand Saraswati Ji Maharaj emphasized that any shortcomings noticed during previous editions of the pilgrimage would be rectified this year to provide better facilities to devotees. He appreciated the district administration, police and all concerned departments for their continued support and dedicated efforts in making the annual Shri Budha Amarnath Ji Yatra a grand success every year.

Detailed deliberations were held on ensuring the smooth, peaceful and well-organised conduct of the annual pilgrimage. Participants shared valuable suggestions and highlighted various aspects requiring attention for the successful management of the Yatra. Discussions focused on strengthening road connectivity, drinking water supply, power, sanitation and cleanliness, toilet facilities, langar arrangements, vehicle parking, security arrangements, medical facilities, accommodation for pilgrims and other essential public amenities.

The Deputy Commissioner assured the gathering that every possible effort would be made to address all shortcomings well before the commencement of the Yatra. He directed all concerned departments to complete their assigned responsibilities in advance and ensure that all facilities are put in place for the convenience of devotees. He emphasized that coordinated efforts by all departments would ensure a smooth and hassle-free pilgrimage experience.

Senior Superintendent of Police Shafket Hussain Bhat assured that elaborate security arrangements would be put in place to ensure the safe and peaceful conduct of the pilgrimage. He appealed to the public to extend full cooperation to the administration for the successful conduct of the Yatra.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Tahir Mustafa Malik, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Sayeed, officers of the district administration, police, line departments, members of the Shri Budha Amarnath Management Committee and prominent citizens of Mandi.