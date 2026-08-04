DC Poonch directs BRO to expedite road up-gradation works

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, Aug 3: Deputy Commissioner Poonch Ashok Kumar Sharma today chaired a review meeting to assess the progress of projects being executed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Assistant Commissioner Revenue (ACR), officers from the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and other concerned district officers.

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The Deputy Commissioner conducted a detailed review of the ongoing works and discussed the bottlenecks affecting the condition of the National Highway. He observed that certain road stretches are in very poor condition. He directed the BRO authorities to take immediate corrective measures.

The DC directed BRO to restore all damaged stretches, attend to landslide-prone locations and repair potholes without delay for safe and hassle-free movement of vehicles.

Special emphasis was laid on improving the Potha Bypass Road in view of the ongoing Shri Budha Amarnath Ji Yatra. He directed BRO to ensure that the Sani Bridge and its approach roads are maintained well for the convenience of pilgrims and the general public.

The BRO officers briefed the meeting on the progress of ongoing works and assured that all priority directions issued by the District Administration would be implemented on an urgent basis.

The Deputy Commissioner called upon the concerned departments to maintain close coordination with the BRO for the timely completion of works. He emphasized that uninterrupted road connectivity is essential for public safety, development, and the successful conduct of the Yatra.

The meeting concluded with a commitment from all stakeholders to work in close coordination to ensure better road infrastructure and safe travel across the district.