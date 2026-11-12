DC Poonch chairs Block Diwas program at village Degwar Terwan

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, Nov 11: District Development Commissioner Ashok Kumar Sharma today chaired a Block Diwas public outreach programme at village Degwar Terwan- Block Poonch, with the participation of officers from different departments and a large number of local residents.

During the programme, the DDC interacted with the general public and took stock of the developmental issues and public grievances.

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Residents of the area highlighted a number of demands related to road connectivity, electricity, drinking water, education and other essential public services and facilities.

The DDC gave a patient hearing to the people and directed the concerned officers to examine the issues raised and take necessary measures for its timely redressal.

During the interaction, local residents also raised concerns regarding the non-functioning of the attendance system under the VB G RAM G scheme implemented by RDD.

The DDC issued directions for making necessary arrangements for smooth attendance recording under the VB G RAM G scheme.

Officers and officials from the School Education Department, Roads and Buildings, Public Works Department, Jal Shakti, Power Development and other concerned departments were present on the occasion.

The Block Diwas provided an effective platform for direct interaction between the administration and the public, enabling residents to put forward their genuine concerns and seek solutions from the concerned authorities.