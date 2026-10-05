DC orders verification into PMAY beneficiaries

Excelsior Correspondent

DODA, Oct 4: Keeping in view the alleged complaints regarding ineligible beneficiaries in PMAY scheme wherein the ineligible beneficiaries included Government employees, repeated cases and some employees of the Rural Development Department, DC Doda Krishan Lal Sharma has ordered that all the Block Development Officers (BDOs) concerned shall conduct a physical verification of the eligible beneficiaries Panchayat-wise and ensure that the beneficiaries approved under the scheme meet the prescribed eligibility criteria.

The order stated that the BDOs concerned shall submit a Panchayat-wise verification report with respect to the eligible beneficiaries as per the guidelines governing the field to ACD with a copy to the office of DC within 10 days.