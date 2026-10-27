DC Nubra Convenes Meeting on Panchayat Elections 2026

Excelsior Correspondent

NUBRA, Oct 26: Deputy Commissioner, Nubra, Mukul Beniwal, chaired a meeting with representatives of political parties and public representatives of Nubra District to discuss the matters relating to forthcoming Panchayat Elections 2026.

During the meeting, the DC briefed the participants on the various stages of the election process and the proposed timeline for the conduct of elections.

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He emphasised effective communication and timely exchange of information to ensure transparency in the process.

The DC stressed the importance of cooperation from all political parties and public representatives to ensure the smooth, free and fair conduct of the Elections.

The meeting also discussed mechanisms for addressing election related issues at the level of the ROs and AROs of the respective Panchayat Halqas.

The meeting was attended by SDM Nubra, BDOs of Nubra District and representatives of various political parties and public representatives of Nubra District.