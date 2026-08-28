DC listens to public grievances at Akhnoor

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 27: Deputy Commissioner Jammu Rakesh Minhas today called for an outcome-oriented approach to address public grievances.

Chairing the Block Diwas meeting at panchayat Sungal Lower-C, he directed the concerned department to commence pending road works under NABARD within one week. He also directed immediate examination of demands related to water supply, power, healthcare, roads and education.

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The DC directed officers to ensure prompt follow-up and coordinated action on developmental works and essential public services.

Revenue and encroachment-related matters were also brought to the notice of the administration, including alleged encroachment on Gair Mumkin Khad and adjoining common land. The Deputy Commissioner directed verification of the relevant revenue records and action as per rules wherever encroachment is established.

The DC stressed close inter-departmental coordination to expedite pending works and resolve issues within the jurisdiction of the respective departments.

During the Block Diwas, the public and their delegations raised issues related to road connectivity, drinking water, power, healthcare, education, sports infrastructure, revenue matters and other essential services. Key demands included completion of Jal Jeevan Mission works and functional tap-water connections, improvement of power infrastructure, upgradation of Government High School Sungal, strengthening of healthcare facilities at PHC Sungal, restoration of roads affected by landslides and floods and improvement of sports infrastructure.

The DC directed officers to examine each issue falling within their jurisdiction and ensure regular monitoring, time-bound action and effective follow-up.

Among others, the event was attended by ADDC Sher Singh, SDM Akhnoor Mukhter Ahmed, ACD Jammu Danish Rasool, BDO Akhnoor and officers of various line departments, besides field functionaries.