DC leads Mega Block Diwas at Keller to address Public Grievances

Excelsior Correspondent

SHOPIAN, Oct 28: In a continuous effort to strengthen grassroots governance and ensure doorstep delivery of public services, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shopian, Charandeep Singh, presided over a Mega Block Diwas programme at Keller, Shopian today.

The primary objective of the block diwas was to directly engage with the community, assess local developmental needs, ensure administrative accountability and review seasonal preparations particularly harvest and post-harvest agricultural activities.

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During the interaction, dynamic demands were passionately voiced by local representatives and citizens which include, Playground at Gatipora, dearth of Specialist doctors for night shift at Sub- District hospital, Keller, construction of crucial local routes, uninterrupted electricity, installation of electric poles, availability of Snow- cutters, establishment of a Chest Diseases Hospital at Keller, construction of the Daramdora footbridge, creation of parking facilities at the Sub-District Hospital Keller, checking of Pesticides, toilets for Keller market, shifting of HT line from apple orchards via main roadside, repairing of unsafe school buildings, establishing of general public library in Keller, etc.

A pledge- taking ceremony was also held as part of the ongoing Vigilance Awareness Week, during which the District Programme Officer administered the pledge to the participants, reaffirming their commitment to integrity, transparency, accountability and the eradication of corruption.

Additional District Development Commissioner, Dr. Nasir Ahmed Lone, GM, DIC, Shurjil Naik, DPO, Mohammed Imran, ACR, Shakoor Ahmed Dar, CPO, Mudasir Ahmed, Xens, district/sectoral officers, Tehsildar, Keller, BDO, Keller and other concerned participated in the event.