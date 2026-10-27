DC Kupwara visits border village Kumkadi, reviews winter preparedness

Excelsior Correspondent

KUPWARA, Oct 26: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara, Abhishek Sharma, today conducted an extensive tour of the border village of Kumkadi to assess winter preparedness, review essential service delivery, developmental requirements, and address public grievances.

The DC, accompanied by the Assistant Commissioner Revenue (ACR) Kupwara, concerned Tehsildar, Naib Tehsildar, former PRI representatives and other field functionaries, interacted with local residents and presided over a public grievance redressal session. He listened to issues raised by residents and delegations and assured them that genuine developmental, healthcare and administrative concerns would be addressed on priority.

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To strengthen healthcare access in remote border areas ahead of snowfall, the DC directed the Health Department to organise specialised health camps across border villages during November, providing free medical consultations, essential screenings and medicines. He also directed the Revenue Department to organise a dedicated service delivery camp at Kumkadi, with a special focus on expediting the issuance of Scheduled Tribe (ST) certificates and other revenue documents.

The Deputy Commissioner also reviewed the tourism infrastructure being developed in the village. During the visit, he interacted with officers and personnel of the Indian Army deployed in the area and appreciated their vigilance, dedicated service and coordination with the civil administration and local residents in maintaining peace and facilitating grassroot development.