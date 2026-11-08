DC Kulgam reviews implementation of Solid Waste Management Rules

Excelsior Correspondent

KULGAM, Nov 7: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Shahzad Alam, today chaired a review meeting to assess the implementation of Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026 and review the status of solid waste management in both urban and rural areas of the district.

The meeting was convened to assess the progress made by various departments and Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) towards effective solid waste management and identify areas requiring further improvement.

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During the meeting, officers of the concerned departments, including Rural Development Department, and Executive Officers of all Municipal Councils and Committees apprised the DC of the latest status, achievements, ongoing activities and issues requiring intervention.

The meeting also reviewed the status of solid waste management in rural areas, with particular focus on coverage of villages and households under door-to-door garbage collection.

ACD, CPO and Block Development Officers participated in the deliberations and shared the progress made in their respective areas.

Various key aspects of solid waste management, including registration and management of Bulk Waste Generators, inspection and functioning of waste processing plants, four-way segregation of waste at source, retrofitting of door-to-door collection vehicles, implementation of the Single-Use Plastic Portal, enforcement of penalties against violations, management of seized plastic, capacity-building programmes and preparedness for implementation of the SWM Rules, 2026 were also reviewed.

The DC stressed the need for strict enforcement of the prescribed rules, source segregation, efficient door-to-door waste collection and scientific processing and disposal of waste. He directed all BDOs to ensure coverage of every village and household under the door-to-door garbage collection mechanism and take necessary measures to strengthen waste management in rural areas.

The meeting was attended by ACD Bilal Ahmad Kamgar, CPO Malik Suhail, BDOs, Executive Officers of Municipal Committees and other concerned officers and representatives.