DC Kishtwar visits cloudburst affected Chatroo, reviews restoration works

Excelsior Correspondent

KISHTWAR, Aug 2: Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar, Pankaj Kumar Sharma, today visited the cloudburst-affected area of Urigad Reshi Nallah, Chatroo, to assess the ongoing developmental and restoration works being carried out in the region following the devastating cloudburst that struck the village on August 01, 2026.

During the visit, the Deputy Commissioner inspected the cloudburst affected site to review the progress of restoration and rehabilitation activities. He took detailed stock of the measures being implemented to restore essential services and ensure timely relief to the affected families.

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The Deputy Commissioner interacted with local residents and listened to their grievances. He issued on-the-spot directions to the concerned departments for the immediate redressal of the issues raised by the public.

Emphasizing the need for swift restoration, the Deputy Commissioner directed the NHIDCL Kishtwar to continue the clearance of slush and mud and undertake restoration of the damaged road after the affected area has dried sufficiently. He also directed NHIDCL to explore the feasibility of providing a suitable cross-drainage structure to safely carry flash flood flows and minimize the impact of such incidents in the future.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the AEE, Irrigation & Flood Control Department, to prepare and submit a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the construction of flood protection works in the affected area.

Further, the Deputy Commissioner directed the SDM Chatroo to regularly monitor the ongoing restoration works and instructed all the concerned departments to expedite the restoration process on a war footing and ensure its completion in a time-bound manner.

The Deputy Commissioner was accompanied by ADC Kishtwar Pawan Kotwal, SDM Chatroo Nayeem Ur Rehman Tehsildar Mughal Maidan, AEE Irrigation & Flood Control along with other officers and concerned staff.