DC Kishtwar reviews progress of heritage conservation projects

Excelsior Correspondent

KISHTWAR, July 18: Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar Pankaj Kumar Sharma today chaired a review meeting with officers concerned to assess progress of heritage conservation projects and the status of Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for new proposals under the Scheme for Revival, Restoration, Preservation and Maintenance of Architecture and Heritage in Jammu and Kashmir.

During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner reviewed physical and financial progress of heritage projects under the scheme and directed timely completion of sanctioned works while maintaining quality standards and preserving the architectural character of heritage sites.

Advertisement

The heritage projects reviewed included Gompa Kabban, Padder; Nag Devta Mandir, Ishtyari (Padder); Seshnag Mandir (Padder); Lang Devta Mandir, Plate Nag, Sazar, Padder; Sharda Mata Mandir, Anjool, Block Thakraie; Bal Ashta Bhuja Mata and Parma Mandir, Chingam; Shiv Guffa, Naidgam, Chatroo; and Kalinag Sambool, Mughal Maidan, Kishtwar, besides other heritage projects.

Executive Engineers concerned apprised the chair on the status of schemes and submission of DPRs. The Deputy Commissioner directed Executive Engineers concerned to submit pending DPRs within a week and start work immediately wherever works have been allotted, to ensure time-bound completion.

The Deputy Commissioner instructed executing agencies to prepare DPRs in accordance with technical norms while safeguarding the historical and architectural significance of heritage sites and called for coordination among departments concerned for timely execution of the projects.

Among those present were ADC Kishtwar Pawan Kotwal (JKAS), CPO Kishtwar Akhil Thakur, Executive Engineer PWD R&B Kishtwar Shamis Din, Executive Engineer PWD R&B Padder Er Gurjeet Singh, AEE PWD R&B Chatroo Kishori Lal Sharma and other officers concerned.