DC Kishtwar listens to public grievances at Block Diwas in Paddar

Excelsior correspondent

KISHTWAR, JUNE 25: The weekly Block Diwas programme was held today at the BDO Office Gulabgarh Block Paddar under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar Pankaj Kumar Sharma.

Locals raised grievances regarding roads, health services, water supply and other departmental issues, with the DC issuing on-the-spot directions to departments concerned.

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Key issues included road and network connectivity, water supply, health infrastructure and staffing, pending PMAY payments for newly sanctioned houses and inclusion of left-out beneficiaries, the Palai School building and related departmental matters.

The DC shared details on the ongoing 100 Days Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir Abhiyan and administered the Nasha Mukt Pledge to all participants.

The Health Department organised an awareness-cum-health check-up camp, at which CD screening was conducted, free medicines were distributed and ABHA IDs were generated. Various departments also ran scheme information stalls.

The DC directed that PMGSY road connectivity bottlenecks be resolved on priority; that a mechanism be established to address electricity faults during snowfall; that all district-level approved works be completed before October; that deserving beneficiaries excluded from the ration card database be identified and included after due verification; that census-related assignments be carried out after 4:00 PM wherever feasible; and that panchayat-level camps be organised regularly for service delivery at the grassroots level.

Among those present were Additional District Development Commissioner Vinod Kumar Behnal, Additional District Commissioner Pawan Kotwal, Project Officer ICDS Rishi Kumar Sharma, ASP Pardeep Singh, Chief Planning Officer Akhil Thakur, District Social Welfare Officer Tariq Parveaz Qazi, ARTO Tasleem Wani, Chief Medical Officer Dr Sanjay Bhat, Chief Education Officer Sanjay Dogra, Executive Engineer PMGSY Paddar, Executive Engineer PWD (R&B) Paddar, Executive Engineer JPDCL Kishtwar, besides other district and sectoral officers, ex-PRI representatives, prominent citizens and locals.