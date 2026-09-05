DC Kishtwar inaugurates Hi-Tech Polyhouse

Excelsior Correspondent

KISHTWAR, Sept 4: Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar Pankaj Kumar Sharma inaugurated a Hi-Tech Polyhouse established under Project No. 3 of the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP).

The polyhouse has been established by Chenab Walnut Farmer Producer Organisation (FPO), with the support of the Department of Agriculture as part of the UT Government's efforts to promote modern, technology-driven and sustainable agricultural practices among farmers.

Advertisement

Chief Agriculture Officer Kushal Chandel apprised the Deputy Commissioner that the polyhouse currently has a full-bloom tomato crop. He informed that the unit is producing around 40-50 kg of organic tomatoes daily.

It was further informed that the 1-kanal polyhouse has generated benefits of approximately Rs 80,000 to Rs 1 lakh in one month. The organically produced tomatoes are being sold in the local market at a rate of around Rs 40- Rs 50 per kilogram, providing a viable source of income and demonstrating the economic potential of protected cultivation.

The Deputy Commissioner appreciated the efforts of the Department of Agriculture and the Chenab Walnut FPO in adopting modern agricultural technologies. He stressed the importance of promoting hi-tech and protected cultivation to enhance productivity, improve farm incomes and encourage farmers, particularly in hilly and challenging agro-climatic areas, to adopt innovative agricultural practices.

The DC underscored the significance of HADP interventions in creating sustainable livelihood opportunities and directed the concerned officers to continue providing necessary technical guidance and support to farmers and FPOs for successful implementation of such projects.

ADDC Vinod Kumar Behnal, District Agriculture Officer Manzoor Ahmed Zarger, SDAO Dheeraj Singh and SMS K.K. Koul were present during the visit.