DC Kishtwar finalises arrangements for Shri Sarthal Devi Ji Yatra

Excelsior Correspondent

KISHTWAR, July 13: Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar Pankaj Kumar Sharma today presided over a meeting with the district heads of line departments and representatives of religious organisations to finalise arrangements for the Shri Sarthal Devi Ji Yatra.

The Shri Sarthal Devi Ji Management Council informed the chair that the annual Yatra, dedicated to Shri Ashtadashbhuja Mata Sarthal Devi Ji, will be held from July 21 to 23, 2026. The Shobha Yatra will commence from Gauri Shankar Mandir, Sarkoot, towards Shri Sarthal Devi Ji Temple at around 2 pm on July 21, 2026, after conclusion of the Hawan (religious ceremony) and Puran Aahuti (offering).

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The Deputy Commissioner directed departments concerned to complete arrangements well in advance to ensure a smooth Yatra. To facilitate this, he directed uninterrupted drinking water supply and deployment of water tankers, uninterrupted electricity and repair and installation of lights at Shri Sarthal Mata Bhawan and Gauri Shankar Temple, Sarkoot, establishment of a medical camp, deployment of an ambulance with medical staff and essential medicines, and positioning of fire tenders for emergency response.

The Police Department was directed to ensure foolproof security from Gauri Shankar Mandir to Sarthal Mata Bhawan along the Yatra route on all three days; the ARTO Kishtwar to deploy verified and technically fit vehicles for movement of pilgrims from July 21 to 23; the ARTO and DTI Kishtwar to ensure proper traffic diversion on the main Kishtwar road to prevent congestion; the Executive Engineer, PWD (R&B), Kishtwar to repair and maintain the road stretch from Hasti to Sarthal before commencement of the Yatra; and the Rural Development Department (RDD) to ensure cleanliness and sanitation in and around the temple, install dustbins at Sarthal Devi Ji Bhawan by July 21 and enforce the ban on polythene bags in and around the shrine.

The Deputy Commissioner also directed a committee comprising Tehsildar Kishtwar, Dy SP Headquarters Kishtwar, District Food Supplies Officer Kishtwar and Assistant Controller, Legal Metrology Kishtwar, to conduct intensive market inspections, particularly around Sarthal Devi Mata Bhawan, to prevent black marketing and overcharging and ensure availability of quality essential commodities for devotees.

Members of the Shri Sarthal Devi Ji Management Council also raised issues, on which the DC gave on-the-spot directions.

Among those present were Programme Officer ICDS Kishtwar Rishi Kumar Sharma, CEO KDA Kishtwar Kaiser Bhawani, ACR Kishtwar Mohd Idrees Lone, ARTO Kishtwar Tasleem Wani, DSHO Kishtwar Dr Jamil Nasir, Executive Engineer PWD (R&B) Kishtwar, Block Medical Officer Kishtwar, Vice Chairman Shri Sarthal Devi Ji Management Council Sanjeev Parihar along with other Council members, besides other officers and staff concerned.