DC Kathua visits Mata Bala Sundri Shrine in Billawar, reviews facilities for pilgrims

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, OCT 18: Deputy Commissioner Kathua Rajesh Sharma today visited Mata Bala Sundri Shrine in Billawar and paid obeisance at the revered Shrine.

During the visit, the Deputy Commissioner took stock of the arrangements put in place for pilgrims and interacted with the Shrine Management to review the facilities and identify areas requiring further improvement.

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En-route to the shrine, the Deputy Commissioner inspected the PMGSY road connecting the shrine with the district headquarters and assessed the road infrastructure and related facilities for pilgrims.

He directed the Executive Engineer PMGSY to ensure adequate space for vehicle parking at the road terminus, from where the uphill approach to the shrine begins, to facilitate the smooth movement of pilgrims and prevent traffic congestion.

The Deputy Commissioner also directed the ADC Billawar to make the provision of resting sheds along the PMGSY road connecting Billawar subdivision with the shrine, so that devotees can take adequate rest during their journey.

Emphasising the need for coordinated efforts to facilitate pilgrims, the Deputy Commissioner stressed that adequate infrastructure, proper parking arrangements and basic amenities should be ensured for a safe and convenient pilgrimage experience.

The Deputy Commissioner was accompanied by ADC Billawar Vishavjeet Singh, BDO Kathua and BDO Billawar.