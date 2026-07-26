DC Kathua reviews Village Development Plans under PMAGY

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, July 25: Deputy Commissioner Kathua Rajesh Sharma today chaired a meeting to review the Village Development Plans (VDPs) prepared under the Pradhan Mantri Adarsh Gram Yojana (PMAGY) for the identified villages of the district.

Detailed deliberations were held on the works proposed by the respective Village Level Convergence Committees (VLCCs) constituted under PMAGY. The proposed works were reviewed with a focus on ensuring convergence of various Government schemes to address the infrastructure and developmental needs of the identified villages.

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The Deputy Commissioner called for comprehensive, need-based Village Development Plans prepared through close coordination among all stakeholder departments. He directed the officers concerned to ensure that the proposed works conform to the scheme guidelines and reflect the genuine developmental requirements of the local population.

The DC directed the departments to finalise the Village Development Plans in a time-bound manner so that the objectives of the Pradhan Mantri Adarsh Gram Yojana are met.

Among those present were Chief Planning Officer Ranjeet Thakur, Assistant Commissioner (Development) Akhil Sadotra and the Block Development Officers of Kathua, Nagri and Keerian-Gandyal, besides other officers concerned. District Panchayat Officer Aamir Choudhary and some Block Development Officers participated through virtual mode.