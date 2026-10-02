DC Kathua reviews Road Safety Action Plan

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Oct 1: Deputy Commissioner Kathua Rajesh Sharma today chaired a review meeting to assess the implementation of the Road Safety Action Plan in the district. He reviewed the measures being undertaken by concerned departments to enhance road safety and minimise road accidents.

The meeting was attended by ADC Mahima Madan; ASP Sunil Kesar; RTO Surinder Paul Sharma; Superintending Engineer PWD (R&B), CMO, EO MC and representatives from concerned departments.

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At the outset, the concerned officers briefed the DC on the status of the road safety interventions, accident-prone locations, enforcement measures, road engineering works, traffic management and awareness activities being undertaken across the district.

The Deputy Commissioner reviewed the department-wise progress under the Road Safety Action Plan and stressed the need for a coordinated and result-oriented approach to address road safety concerns. He directed the concerned agencies to identify and address accident-prone spots, ensure proper road signage, road markings, crash barriers and other requisite safety measures, besides maintaining close monitoring of vulnerable stretches.

Emphasising strict enforcement of traffic regulations, the DC directed the enforcement agencies to intensify checking against overspeeding, rash driving, overloading, driving without helmets and seat belts, use of mobile phones while driving and other traffic violations. He called for regular enforcement drives, particularly on vulnerable road stretches and stressed that violations posing a threat to road users must invite strict action as per law.

Reviewing the emergency response mechanism, the Deputy Commissioner called for effective coordination among the Health Department, Police, Traffic authorities and other stakeholders to ensure timely assistance to accident victims. He further directed the concerned officers to regularly review the progress of the Road Safety Action Plan and ensure timely completion of identified interventions.

The DC reiterated that road safety requires collective responsibility and sustained efforts by all stakeholders and called upon the concerned departments to work in close coordination to create safer roads and reduce preventable loss of life due to road accidents.