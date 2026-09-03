DC Kathua Meets Protesting GMC Kathua Interns

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DC Kathua today visited the protesting GMC Kathua Medical interns who are continuing strike over low stipend. DC Kathua asked the protesting interns to submit a memorandum of their demands. Interns welcomed the initiative of DC. The strike has entered fourth day today. They are seeking an increase in their monthly stipend from the existing Rs 12,300 to Rs 30,000.The protesting interns said their stipend had remained unchanged for nearly seven years. The medical and health education minister Sakina Itoo had said yesterday that the file for increasing stipend is under process and decision will be taken soon