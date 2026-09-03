DC Kathua convenes Public grievances redressal Camp at Bhaddu.

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Sept 2: A Public Grievances redressal Camp was today organised at Bhaddu in Block Billawar. Deputy Commissioner Kathua Rajesh Sharma chaired the camp. A large number of public representatives and residents projected local demands and issues seeking prompt redressal of the same.

ADC Billawar Vishavjeet Singh, PO ICDS Mohammed Syed Khan, CPO Ranjeet Thakur and other district and sectoral officers attended the camp.

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Former-Sarpanches from different Panchayats of Block Billawar projected a number of demands related to road connectivity, healthcare, water supply, revenue services, tourism, agriculture and horticulture, Panchayat works and other developmental issues.

The Deputy Commissioner gave a patient hearing to the demands and assured the public that the issues within the domain of district administration would be resolved on priority, while those requiring intervention at higher levels would be appropriately projected to the concerned authorities. “Such demands will be taken into consideration while preparing future plans, as these require intervention and funding at the government level,” he informed.

Highlighting the importance of such camps, the DC said that several issues which can be resolved at the district level often do not reach the administration. “Such camps provide an effective platform for the public to project their demands directly before the administration and seek timely resolution”, he noted.

Responding to the specific demands, the DC directed the Executive Engineer PWD Billawar to explore the possibility of early up-gradation of Phinter-Bhaddu road as demanded by the locals. He also informed that roads damaged due to rains are being taken up for repair and renovation in a phased manner.

He further directed the CMO to move a proposal for re-construction of the old building for local PHC and ensure provision of healthcare services from a makeshift facility till its completion.

On water scarcity, the DC directed the Executive Engineer PHE to identify the affected areas, conduct field visits and submit a detailed report. He informed that additional funds have been provided to the Mechanical Division for procurement of machinery, which would soon be installed in water-deficient areas to augment water supply.

On the issue of availability of mining material, the DC clarified that contractors are required to arrange construction material as per the terms and conditions of the tender. He also stressed upon contractors and executing agencies to ensure quality of work.

The DC informed that the Bhaddu Ground would be upgraded for which a proposal would be submitted to the Sports Department.

The Deputy Commissioner also directed the Agriculture, Horticulture and Animal Husbandry departments to organise melas to provide farmers and the general public with information regarding departmental schemes, latest farming techniques and livelihood opportunities. Other departments were also asked to organise awareness camps to sensitise the public about their ongoing schemes and programmes.

The DC appealed to the people, particularly the youth, to stay away from drugs and collectively work towards making their villages Nasha Mukt, with the larger objective of making Kathua and ultimately Jammu and Kashmir drug-free.