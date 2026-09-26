DC Kathua assures better care, facilities at Old Age Home

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Sept 25: Deputy Commissioner Kathua Rajesh Sharma today visited the Old Age Home Kathua and interacted with the elderly residents, enquiring about their well-being and the facilities being provided to them.

During the visit, the Deputy Commissioner distributed blankets, bed sheets and track suits among the inmates as part of the administration's efforts to ensure their comfort and well-being. A treadmill was also provided at the Old Age Home to promote physical activity and healthy living among the residents.

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The Deputy Commissioner interacted with the elderly residents and listened to their concerns and suggestions regarding healthcare, living facilities and other requirements. He assured that the district administration would extend all possible support for improving the overall facilities and ensuring a comfortable and dignified living environment for the inmates.

He informed that a special health camp will also be organised at the Old Age Home at the earliest to facilitate health check-ups and medical consultation for the residents. He directed the concerned officers to ensure necessary arrangements and to remain attentive to the day-to-day needs of the elderly.

The DC emphasized that the welfare of senior citizens remains an important priority of the district administration and called for coordinated efforts by all concerned departments to provide better care, healthcare support and essential amenities to the residents.

Chief Planning Officer Ranjeet Thakur and District Social Welfare Officer Varun Chaudhary, TSWO Vishav Bandhu Sharma were also present during the visit.