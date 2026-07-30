DC Jammu Suspends MTS In RS Pura Pending Enquiry

JAMMU, July 30: Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Dr Rakesh Minhas, has suspended Amit Kumar, a Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS/Class-IV) posted in Tehsil RS Pura and presently deployed in the office of Tehsildar, Suchetgarh, pending an enquiry.

According to an official order, the suspension takes immediate effect, and during the suspension period, the employee will remain attached with the office of the Assistant Commissioner (General), Deputy Commissioner's Office, Jammu, until further orders.