DC Jammu reviews rain damage, restoration work

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 17: Deputy Commissioner Jammu Minga Sherpa today chaired a meeting to review the damage caused by the heavy rains of October 11 in Jammu district and the restoration measures undertaken since. MLA Jammu North assembly constituency, Sham Lal Sharma was also present.

Superintending Engineers and Executive Engineers of PWD (R&B), Jal Shakti, JPDCL, PMGSY and Irrigation & Flood Control briefed the chair on the damage assessment and the progress of repair and restoration work.

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The DC took stock of the desilting of nallahs and directed the concerned departments to complete the same on priority. He asked officers to detail the preventive measures in place and to propose permanent, long-term solutions in advance to avoid similar damage in future.

The meeting also reviewed the repair of power transformers and the restoration of damaged pipelines. The DC was further apprised of the extent of damage to roads in the district.

The MLA said the record rains were the result of a cloudburst and that the Government has been apprised of the issues. He commended the district administration for the swift restoration of power supply after the incident.

Noting the challenges in restoring water supply in some areas, the DC directed Jal Shakti officers to make temporary arrangements so that residents face no inconvenience until normal supply is fully restored.

The DC, later in another meeting, reviewed potholes and issues needing immediate attention to make roads in Jammu district safer. The discussion was held in the presence of SSP Traffic Jammu, Amit Bhasin. The DC directed that potholes be filled, that public safety be ensured around ongoing flyover works, and that proper drainage and levelling of roads be provided to prevent further damage.

The meeting was also attended by Additional District Development Commissioner Sher Singh, Chief Planning Officer Ajaypal Singh, SE PWD, Regional Transport Officer besides others concerned.