DC Jammu reviews progress under Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 30: Deputy Commissioner Jammu Minga Sherpa today chaired a meeting of the District Level Narco-Coordination Centre (NCORD) Committee to review the progress under Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.

SSP Jammu Joginder Singh; Additional District Magistrates Ansuya Jamwal and Ishita Rathi, SDMs, Tehsildars and other district officers were present.

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The meeting was informed that 65 Panchayats have been declared drug free and 915 Nasha Nigrani Samitis constituted across 20 blocks, while health staff, ASHAs, teachers and other officials have been imparted training for effective IEC activities and to perform as counsellors. Technology is also being used for monitoring, the meeting was told.

While reviewing the campaign progress, the Deputy Commissioner directed the Education Department to impart training to teachers in counselling so that they are better equipped to guide students. He asked the Social Welfare and other concerned departments to prepare their awareness plans well in advance to ensure effective outreach. He also directed mental health professionals and psychiatrists to maintain an online record of their clients, subject to privacy norms.

He cautioned that the properties raised with proceeds of the drug trade and demolished by the district administration must not be rebuilt. He enjoined upon the Revenue Department to remain vigilant and carry out ground inspections to ensure no reconstruction takes place. He also directed the District Employment and Counselling Centre to extend hand-holding to recovered persons in setting up business ventures.

He further asked officers to intensify inspection of chemist shops and ensure strict enforcement of the COTPA Act, stressing that prevention, enforcement and rehabilitation must go hand in hand.