DC Jammu reviews implementation of HADP, JKCIP

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 9: Deputy Commissioner Jammu Minga Sherpa today chaired a meeting to review the progress achieved under the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP) and the Jammu & Kashmir Competitiveness Improvement Project (JKCIP) across agriculture and allied sectors.

The initiatives under the twin flagship programmes envisage modernisation of the agricultural and other farm activities, besides promotion of agro based entrepreneurship.

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The officers briefed the Deputy Commissioner about the physical and financial progress achieved under different components of HADP and JKCIP in their respective departments. The DC was informed about the number of applications received, approved and units established on the ground, along with the status of output tracking and skilling of beneficiaries through the Daksh Kisan portal.

The Deputy Commissioner reviewed the department-wise targets and achievements in sectors including agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry, fisheries and sericulture. He also took stock of the utilisation of funds released under the schemes.

Stressing timely implementation, the Deputy Commissioner directed the officers to clear pending applications at the earliest and ensure that the benefits of the schemes reach the eligible farmers in a time-bound manner.

He called for close coordination among the departments and regular field visits to monitor the progress of the schemes. He emphasized that HADP aims to transform the agriculture and allied sectors and improve the income of farmers and asked the officers to work with dedication to achieve the set targets.

The meeting was attended by Chief Planning Officer Ajaypal Singh, Chief Agriculture Officer, Chief Animal Husbandry Officer, Chief Horticulture Officer, Assistant Director Fisheries, besides other concerned officers.