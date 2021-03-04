DC Jammu launches service for online issuance of Marriage Certificate

JAMMU: Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Sushma Chauhan, today launched and dedicated Online Service for Issuance of Marriage Certificates in all 21 Tehsils of District Jammu.

With the launch of this service, the Citizens, without any geographical restrictions, can apply Online for Marriage Registrations and digitally sign Marriage Certificates issued online to them. The service has been designed and developed using a very generic service plus framework of NIC.

The Deputy Commissioner Jammu informed that this service can be availed by Individuals by registering on portal https://serviceonline.gov.in/jammuand then filling up an online application form along with all requisite documents. Thereafter, an appointment date shall be conveyed by the office of Registrar Marriages to the applicant through eMail alert. On the appointment date, the Bridegroom, Bride along with Witnesses mentioned in the application, will appear before the Registrar Marriages (Tehsildar Concerned) and thereafter a digitally signed certificate shall be issued to the applicant.

The Portal also facilitates the applicant to check online status of the application any time and also download digitally signed marriage certificate on the click of a button. A unique URL along with QR code is also generated on the Marriage Certificate to ascertain the genuineness of certificate. Deputy Commissioner Jammu also informed that this generic service can easily replicated to the entire J&K UT.

Among other present at the launch ceremony were Additional District Development Commissioner, Gansham Singh; Additional Deputy Commissioner, Satish Sharma; Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Vijay Sharma; Technical Director & DIO NIC Sanjay Gupta; Chief Planning Officer, Yoginder Katoch and Tehsildar Jammu Kamal Preet Singh.

Deputy Commissioner lauded the efforts of Technical Director & DIO NIC District Jammu Sanjay Gupta and his entire Service Team in bringing with this online service in a very short span of time.