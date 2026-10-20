DC Jammu inspects major traffic chokepoints

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 19: Deputy Commissioner Jammu Minga Sherpa today conducted an extensive tour of Jammu city and inspected major traffic chokepoints including Narwal, Satwari and Canal Road.

During the visit, the Deputy Commissioner was accompanied by SSP Amit Bhasin; ADC Ishita Rathi; senior officers from the Public Works Department, Traffic Police and other concerned agencies. He reviewed the existing traffic scenario, condition of roads, ongoing flyover works and measures required to ease congestion at these critical points.

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The DC directed for prompt repair of potholes and ensuring smoother, safer roads, particularly for two-wheelers. Terming these a priority of the district administration, he directed the executing agencies to immediately fill potholes, improve road surface quality and take necessary steps to enhance safety of commuters.

The contractors were instructed to complete the ongoing flyover works in a time-bound manner, strictly adhering to quality standards and timelines. The Deputy Commissioner stressed the need for improved traffic movement ahead of the Darbar Move and asked the concerned departments to work in close coordination to remove bottlenecks and ensure smoother flow of vehicles.