DC Jammu inaugurates HDFC Bank Mobile ATM

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 9: HDFC Bank has deployed Mobile Automated Teller Machine (ATM) to assist customers to withdraw cash and maintain social distancing in Jammu.

The Mobile ATM will reduce the need to move out of the locality to withdraw cash. Before Jammu, the Bank has deployed such Mobile ATMs across Mumbai, New Delhi, Allahabad, Coimbatore, Chandigarh, Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad, Bhubaneswar, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Guwahati, Jaipur, Ranchi, Indore, Haridwar, Lucknow, Kochi, Varanasi, Vadodara, Sitapur, Dehradun, Ludhiana, Amritsar, Jalandhar and Bihar.

The Mobile ATM in Jammu was flagged off by Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Sushma Chauhan, along with Sachin Mahajan, Circle Head, HDFC Bank and Parvinder Singh Sudan, Cluster Head, HDFC Bank and Abhishek Khajuria, Cluster Head, HDFC Bank. The locations for deployment will be decided on basis of the local demand.

The mobile ATM will be operational in each location for a specific period. During this period, the Mobile ATM will cover 3-5 stops in a day between 10 am and 5 pm. All necessary precautions in terms of maintaining social distancing while queuing for the ATM and sanitization are being taken to ensure safety of staff and customers at these Mobile ATMs.

“During this difficult time, we want to do our part to help everyone #Stay Home and #Stay Safe. Our Mobile ATM facility will help our customers and the general public get access to easy cash withdrawal and other facilities as we stand together to curb the spread of COVID-19,” said Sachin Mahajan, Circle Head, HDFC Bank.