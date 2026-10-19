DC Jammu directs for expediting anti-rabies vaccination, sterilisation campaigns

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 18: Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Minga Sherpa chaired a meeting to review the activities of the Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) Jammu and the status of animal welfare measures in the district.

The DC reviewed the status of the anti-rabies vaccination programme in the district and took stock of the role being played by the Jammu Municipal Corporation, the Animal Husbandry Department and animal welfare organisations. He also reviewed the availability of anti-rabies vaccine with the concerned departments.

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Directing the officers to organise dedicated camps for anti-rabies vaccination, the Deputy Commissioner stressed that sterilisation campaigns under the Animal Birth Control programme be carried out alongside vaccination for effective and humane management of the stray animal population. He underlined that these activities must not remain confined to the city and should be extended to the rural areas and other Urban Local Bodies of the district as per a fixed schedule.

The DC directed the concerned departments to prepare a scheduled action plan for the vaccination and sterilisation activities and to work in close coordination to achieve substantial progress on the ground within a defined timeframe.

Reviewing the progress of the Animal Care Centre for SPCA at village Chowadhi, the Deputy Commissioner took stock of the development of animal shelter infrastructure, installation of power infrastructure and provision of medical support to the shelters. He also reviewed the follow-up on decisions taken in earlier review meetings and directed the officers to ensure time-bound completion of the pending works.

The meeting was attended by Chief Planning Officer, Ajaypal Singh; SP Headquarters Jammu, Sandeep Bhat; Joint Commissioner JMC, Abdul Sattar; Assistant Commissioner General, Sania Haq Khan; RTO Jammu, Jasmeet Singh, besides other concerned officers.

Senior Vice President SPCA Jammu, Devinder Kaur Madaan was also present in the meeting.