DC Jammu assesses functioning of different deptts

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 14: Deputy Commissioner Jammu Minga Sherpa today chaired a series of meetings to assess the functioning of different departments.

In his maiden meeting with the staff of the DC Office, the Deputy Commissioner underlined the importance of integrity, punctuality and professional conduct. He emphasised close coordination among departments to enable Jammu to figure among the top-performing districts in public service delivery.

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"Inter-departmental coordination is imperative to enhance efficiency and ensure that benefits of Government schemes reach the people in a time-bound manner" he said at a meeting with all district and sectoral officers. He also sought immediate reports from the officers for further streamlining of the system.

While reviewing the functioning of the Rural Development Department, the DC assessed the status of the Vibrant Villages Programme-II (VVP-II). To meet the scheme's targets of saturation in four key areas, the DC directed the officers to ensure on-grid power connections, all-weather rural road connectivity, 4G mobile connectivity and direct-to-home TV access across the identified border villages.

Emphasising optimum space utilisation, diligent local planning and swift ground-level execution, he also directed targeted delivery under rural healthcare, employment generation and banking accessibility.

In a separate meeting with Sub-Divisional Magistrates, Tehsildars and other concerned officers, the DC reviewed the activities of the Revenue Department. He undertook a detailed review of the digitisation and updation of land records, AgriStack and other important matters. The DC asked the officers to work with professionalism, sincerity and dedication to ensure hassle-free services to the public.