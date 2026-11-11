DC inspects progress of ongoing works at GMC Baili

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Nov 10: Deputy Commissioner Udhampur, Ananth Dwivedi, today conducted a site visit to the new Government Medical College here at Baili to inspect the ongoing works and review the progress of the project.

He inspected various components of the project, reviewed the pace of construction and assessed the status of the ongoing works. He directed the concerned agencies to mobilise adequate resources, address bottlenecks and ensure time-bound completion of all remaining components.

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The GMC Principal was advised to maintain close coordination with the executing agencies and concerned departments and ensure regular monitoring. Executive Engineer Jal Shakti Division apprised the DC that temporary water supply has been provided to the hostel buildings.

The DC directed to expedite the remaining works and ensure their completion on priority. Executive Engineer STD Division was directed to ensure early completion of the laying of 33 KV power line from local grid station to GMC and commission the electricity supply on priority.

The Executive Engineer PWD was directed to complete all remaining works of the Government Nursing College. He was also instructed to ensure proper maintenance of the internal nallah and the adjoining road within the GMC campus. He was further directed to hand over the Teaching Block at the Associated Hospital to the GMC authorities by the end of November 2026.

The DC directed the PWD to complete the Academic Block, comprising the Administrative Block, Lecture Hall, Library, Laboratories and other non-clinical departments, by the end of December 2026.

He emphasised the need for effective inter-departmental coordination, regular monitoring and accelerated execution of works to ensure timely completion of the project and strengthen healthcare infrastructure in the district.