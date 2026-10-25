DC holds Public Outreach Programme at Kangan

Excelsior Correspondent

GANDERBAL, Oct 24: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Shreya Singhal, today chaired a public outreach programme at Kangan Ganderbal, to listen to the grievances, issues and demands of the general public and ensure effective redressal through coordinated departmental intervention.

During the programme, locals from the area put forth their grievances and highlighted various issues concerning essential services and public infrastructure. The Deputy Commissioner gave a patient hearing to the people and directed the concerned officers to address the issues on priority, with particular emphasis on matters related to the Jal Shakti (PHE), Power Development Department (PDD) and Rural Development Department (RDD).

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Emphasising responsive and accountable governance, the DC stressed that public grievances must be dealt with promptly and that officers should make every effort to resolve issues on the spot wherever feasible. She directed the concerned departments to take immediate cognisance of the issues raised, ensure timely action and maintain proper follow up on matters requiring further intervention.

During the outreach programme, the Deputy Commissioner also inspected departmental stalls set up at the venue and reviewed the progress of various activities being undertaken by the departments. She interacted with the concerned officials and took stock of initiatives across agriculture, horticulture and other allied sectors, with particular focus on production, innovative practices and activities being implemented under different government schemes. She stressed the importance of promoting new ideas, improving productivity and ensuring that the benefits of departmental initiatives reach the intended beneficiaries.

The Deputy Commissioner underscored that public outreach programmes are an important means of bringing the administration closer to the people and ensuring that government services reach citizens at their doorsteps. She directed all officers to remain accessible to the public, strengthen field level coordination and ensure that genuine grievances are addressed without unnecessary delay.

Reaffirming her commitment to public service, the DC assured the people that the district administration would remain accessible and responsive to their concerns. She emphasised that effective service delivery, accountability and the welfare of the general public remain the administration’s foremost priorities.

The programme was attended by the Additional District Development Commissioner Ganderbal, General Manager DIC Ganderbal, Sub Divisional Magistrate Kangan, Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Assistant Commissioner Development, Chief Education Officer, Chief Medical Officer, concerned departmental heads and Executive Engineers, along with other district and sectoral officers.