DC holds public grievance redressal camp at Panchayat Damote

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, JUNE 24: Deputy Commissioner Ramban Mohammad Alyas Khan today conducted a Public Grievance Redressal Camp at Panchayat Damote, Block Ramban, to hear public grievances and review developmental needs of the area.

Residents of surrounding panchayats raised issues related to road connectivity, healthcare services, school infrastructure, playground facilities, protection works and Panchayat delimitation.

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Responding, the Deputy Commissioner directed officers concerned to identify suitable land for a playground at a central location under a youth engagement initiative, and directed departments concerned to take up repair and restoration of damaged school buildings on priority, informing that funds have already been received for the purpose.

He directed the Health Department to organise regular outreach camps through mobile medical units and instructed the Chief Medical Officer to ensure an ambulance visits the area once a week with a doctor and essential medicines.

On road connectivity, he directed the construction agency concerned to undertake immediate repairs of the damaged stretch.

On Panchayat delimitation, he stated the matter would be considered as per norms during the electoral process.

Khan instructed district and sectoral officers to undertake regular field visits and submit reports on issues identified and action taken.

The DC assured that all genuine demands raised during the camp would be examined on priority and addressed in a phased manner through coordinated efforts of the district administration and departments concerned.

Among those present were ACD Sheraz Ahmed, the CMO, CHO, CAHO, ALC, CDPO, BDO and other district and sectoral officers.