DC holds Block Diwas at forward village Sohala

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, Oct 28: District Development Commissioner Poonch Ashok Kumar Sharma today convened the Block Diwas programme at Village Sohala, a forward area in Block Balakote, to review developmental activities and address public grievances.

People from the villages of Datote, Kanga, Dharati, Basuni, Panjni,Behruti and Sohala participated in the programme and raised various issues and demands related to road connectivity, drinking water supply, electricity, mobile network connectivity, Health issues and other basic amenities.

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The programme was attended by SDM Mendhar Imran Kataria, Assistant Commissioner Development Shakeel Ahmed Malik and officers from various concerned departments.

Taking cognizance of the issues raised, the DDC directed the concerned Executive Engineer to expedite the blacktopping of roads highlighted during the public meeting to improve connectivity and ensure smooth transportation for the local population.

The DDC also reviewed the status of works being executed under the VB G RAM G and other developmental programmes. The concerned officers were asked to provide details of completed and pending works.

Feedback was also obtained from the public regarding the progress of developmental activities and issues requiring further intervention.

After discussing the projected grievances point by point, the DDC issued necessary directions to the stakeholder departments for time bound redressal of all genuine issues.

The DDC assured the public that all genuine demands have been duly noted and would be taken up with the concerned departments for appropriate action and timely redressal.

At the end, SDM Imran Kataria presented the vote of thanks and highlighted the developmental works being undertaken in the sub-division.