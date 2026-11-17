Excelsior Correspondent

GANDERBAL, Nov 16: To review the overall execution of the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra (SANJY) 2026, a meeting was convened today under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Shreya Singhal, at the Conference Hall, Mini Secretariat Complex, Ganderbal.

The meeting was attended by the Senior Superintendent of Police Ganderbal, Harshal R. Mahajan, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal, Dr. Syed Faheem A. Bihaqi, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Ganderbal, Dr. S. Salah ud Din, ACD Ganderbal, SDM Kangan, Superintending Engineer, KPDCL, besides sectoral heads and other concerned departmental officers.

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At the outset, the ADC briefed the Chair on the overall conduct of SANJY 2026, highlighting the arrangements made by various departments, key achievements, and operational aspects of the Yatra.

During the meeting, the concerned departments presented detailed assessments of the works undertaken, funds allocated and utilized, progress of ongoing projects, and challenges encountered during SANJY 2026. The deliberations focused on identifying gaps and areas requiring further improvement, particularly in strengthening transit camp facilities, augmenting water and power supply infrastructure, improving sanitation and waste management, enhancing disaster preparedness and medical facilities along the Baltal Axis.

The DC directed all concerned departments and executing agencies to expedite pending works and initiate necessary follow-up on administrative clearances. She further emphasised that the lessons learnt during SANJY 2026 should be duly incorporated into future planning to address identified gaps and further strengthen the infrastructure, facilities and services provided to pilgrims along the Baltal Axis.