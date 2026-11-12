DC Ganderbal inspects Heritage Preservation and Restoration Works

GANDERBAL, Nov 11: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Shreya Singhal, today undertook an extensive inspection tour of various heritage sites across the district to review the progress of ongoing preservation, restoration and conservation works being executed under the scheme “Revival, Restoration, Preservation & Maintenance of Architecture & Heritage.”

During the tour, the DC inspected the ongoing developmental and restoration works at Ghat Temple, Prayag Raj, Narayan Bagh. She also visited Roop Bhawani Temple at Waskura to assess the progress of roof restoration and other conservation works.

Later, the DC visited Jarokabagh to take stock of the ongoing restoration and conservation of historical remains at the site.

Advertisement

During the inspection, the DC directed the concerned executing agencies and officers to ensure strict adherence to prescribed quality standards and timely completion of the works.

The Deputy Commissioner was accompanied by the Assistant Commissioner Revenue Ganderbal, Chief Planning Officer Ganderbal, Executive Engineer, PW(R&B), Ganderbal, and other concerned officials.