DC for fool-proof fire safety, crowd mgmt arrangements at Jhiri Mela

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 13: Deputy Commissioner Jammu Minga Sherpa today pushed for making fool-proof fire safety and crowd management arrangements at the venue of Jhiri Mela 2026 to prevent any untoward incident at the annual festival.

The DC was chairing a meeting to review preparations for the 11-day Mela, which is to run from November 23 to December 3, 2026 at Jhiri village in Tehsil Marh.

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Sub Divisional Magistrate Marh Amit Kumar briefed the chair on the arrangements. The meeting reviewed the work assigned to different departments, including installation of CCTV, public address systems, traffic management, sanitation, healthcare services and security.

On fire safety, the DC asked that arrangements be thoroughly and extensively reviewed and ensured. He mandated fire walls, fire extinguishers and adequate water supply arrangements at the Mela site. He also gave specific directions for crowd regulation and the prevention of stampedes or similar incidents. The DC further directed that parking spaces be prepared well in time and that the entire Mela area be properly illuminated.

The meeting was informed that sanitation works, repair of toilet complexes and bathing ghats, bush cutting and barricading on key approach roads, along with allied works, will be completed well ahead of the Mela. Health centres, round-the-clock ambulances and mobile medicine vans will be in place before the festival begins, while a 24x7 Joint Control Room with CCTV monitoring will coordinate the response of all line departments. Trained volunteers will assist pilgrims, rescue teams and equipment will be stationed at Bawa Talab and designated parking zones along with public transport facilities will ensure smooth movement of devotees.

The meeting was attended by Senior Superintendent of Police Joginder Singh, SSP Traffic Amit Bhasin, Additional District Development Commissioner Sher Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioners Ansuya Jamwal and Ishita Rathi, Regional Transport Officer Jasmeet Singh, Deputy Director Information Moksha Dogra, Block Medical Officer Marh and AD Food, besides other concerned officers.