DC flags off exposure tour of Kiwi growers to Arunachal

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Oct 9: Deputy Commissioner Udhampur Minga Sherpa today flagged off a tour of group of local progressive Kiwi orchardists and officials of the Horticulture Department on an exposure tour to Ziro Valley, Arunachal Pradesh, here from the DC Office Complex.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Prem Singh, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Dr. Umesh Shan and other officers were present on the occasion.

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The exposure tour has been organised with financial assistance from the District Administration Udhampur, in convergence with the Agricultural Technology Management Agency.

Interacting with the farmers, the DC highlighted the importance of adopting modern and scientific techniques for kiwi cultivation. He said the exposure visit would provide the participating kiwi growers with practical knowledge and firsthand experience in advanced cultivation and production technologies, along with value addition practices.