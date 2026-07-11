DC finalises arrangements for Annual Shree Hudh Mata Trisandhiya Yatra–2026

Excelsior Correspondent

KISHTWAR, JULY 10: Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar Pankaj Kumar Sharma today convened a meeting of district and sectoral officers to finalise elaborate arrangements for the smooth, secure and successful conduct of the Annual Shree Hudh Mata Trisandhiya Yatra–2026, scheduled to commence on July 15, 2026.

As per the notified schedule, the Holy Mace (Charri Mubarak) shall reach Shri Gauri Shankar Mandir Sarkoot Kishtwar on July 16, 2026.

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The Deputy Commissioner undertook a comprehensive review of all logistical, infrastructural and safety-related arrangements to ensure a seamless and hassle-free pilgrimage experience for devotees.

Stressing inter-departmental coordination and proactive execution, he issued a slew of directions aimed at augmenting public convenience and ensuring strict adherence to safety protocols.

Key directions included desilting of drains, ensuring uninterrupted potable water supply, provision of clean and adequate sanitation facilities at critical locations including Shri Gauri Shankar Mandir and upkeep of roads along the Yatra route.

He further directed improvement of infrastructure from Kishtwar to Shri Hudh Mata Bhawan.

The concerned departments were directed to ensure adequate solar lighting, uninterrupted power supply, sanitation management, accommodation facilities, transportation arrangements and robust healthcare services.

Special emphasis was laid on the deployment of medical teams, availability of ambulances and provision of free of cost medicines for pilgrims.

The meeting was attended by ADC Kishtwar Pawan Kotwal, ACR Kishtwar Mohammad Idrees Lone, CEO Municipal Council Kishtwar Mirza Mumtaz Iqbal, Tehsildar Kishtwar Nirbhay Sharma, Tehsildar Dachan Umer Jahanzeb, DFO Marwah Vishal Chaudhary, DNO AYUSH Kishtwar Dr. Vikram Singh Jamwal, BMO Dachan Dr. Sajjad Hussain, DTI Kishtwar Anil Raina besides other district and sectoral officers and stakeholders.