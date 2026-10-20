Home About
Android App iOS App Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Latest News / DC Drass Imteaz Kacho Among Three JKAS Officers Transferred In Ladakh

DC Drass Imteaz Kacho Among Three JKAS Officers Transferred In Ladakh

LEH/JAMMU, Oct 20: The Union Territory administration in Ladakh has ordered the transfers and postings of three JKAS officers, including DC Drass Imteaz Kacho, in the interest of the administration. See Order Copy Click Here...... ...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
08:20 PM Oct 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img

LEH/JAMMU, Oct 20: The Union Territory administration in Ladakh has ordered the transfers and postings of three JKAS officers, including DC Drass Imteaz Kacho, in the interest of the administration.

See Order Copy Click Here......

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now
amarnath_yatra