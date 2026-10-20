DC Drass Imteaz Kacho Among Three JKAS Officers Transferred In Ladakh
LEH/JAMMU, Oct 20: The Union Territory administration in Ladakh has ordered the transfers and postings of three JKAS officers, including DC Drass Imteaz Kacho, in the interest of the administration. See Order Copy Click Here...... ...
LEH/JAMMU, Oct 20: The Union Territory administration in Ladakh has ordered the transfers and postings of three JKAS officers, including DC Drass Imteaz Kacho, in the interest of the administration.
See Order Copy Click Here......
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