DC Doda reviews pending revenue court cases, stresses timely legal action

Excelsior Correspondent

DODA, June 20: Deputy Commissioner Doda Krishan Lal convened a meeting to review the status of pending revenue court cases.

Among those present were District Litigation Officer Doda Mohd Shaban Attu and Standing Counsels representing Doda, Bhaderwah and Gandoh/Thathri. The meeting focused on assessing the progress of ongoing litigation and devising measures for effective handling of revenue-related cases.

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The Deputy Commissioner reviewed pending cases before various courts and called for timely filing of replies, objections, affidavits and other legal pleadings. He observed that delays in responding to court proceedings could result in adverse judgments against the Government and affect the interests of the Revenue Department and directed that complete and updated case records be maintained for effective representation before the courts.

The Deputy Commissioner directed all officers and Standing Counsels concerned to strengthen coordination and ensure prompt sharing of case-related documents and revenue records and instructed revenue officers to extend full support to legal representatives by providing necessary inputs and factual reports within stipulated timelines. Every case should be pursued diligently, with proper legal scrutiny and regular follow-up, to ensure favourable outcomes in matters concerning government land and revenue administration.

He called for regular monitoring of all pending revenue cases and periodic review of their progress. He reiterated the administration's commitment to safeguarding government interests and directed all stakeholders to adopt a proactive approach in addressing legal challenges.