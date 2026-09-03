DC convenes Public Outreach Camp, directs officers for time-bound redressal of public grievances

Excelsior correspondent

RAMBAN, Sept 2: Deputy Commissioner Ramban Mohammad Alyas Khan today convened a public outreach camp at far flung Panchayat Ind in Subdivision Gool, ensuring responsive, accountable and people-centric governance. Most of the issues raised during the camp were addressed on the spot, while directions were issued for resolution of the remaining grievances in a time-bound manner.

The Deputy Commissioner, accompanied by PO ICDS Abdul Qayoom, SDM Imtiaz Ahmed, ACD Sheraz Ahmed, district and sectoral officers, Executive Engineers and other concerned officials, interacted with locals and listened to their demands and grievances. The residents from Ind, Mahakund, Dachan Gool-C, Dehda and Chachwa Panchayats sought up-gradation of existing and construction of new roads, augmentation of education facilities, healthcare services, drinking water, irrigation, telecommunications and other civic amenities.

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Responding to the demands, the Deputy Commissioner directed the concerned officers to address the same in a time bound manner. The Executive Engineers of PMGSY and PWD were asked to immediately undertake repair of potholes and damaged stretches to ensure motorability of roads connecting Panchyat Ind and adjoining areas. He further directed the officers to remain available in the field and personally monitor the progress of road restoration works.

Addressing concerns regarding shortage of teaching staff in government schools, the Deputy Commissioner directed the CEO to undertake school-wise rationalization to ensure the smooth functioning of the same. The DC also directed the CEO to take up repairs of leaking roofs and damaged school infrastructure on priority.

Taking note of poor mobile connectivity in Ind and surrounding areas, the Deputy Commissioner directed BSNL and private service providers to conduct a field survey to identify gaps in network coverage and take necessary measures for improving the services.

Regarding drinking water supply, the DC directed the Executive Engineer Jal Shakti Department to expedite pending mechanical works in Ghora Gali area and ensure early completion of the ongoing schemes to provide reliable tap-water supply to households.

The Deputy Commissioner further directed the Executive Engineer, Irrigation Department to conduct an immediate assessment of damaged irrigation channels (kuls) in the area and initiate necessary restoration works.

The DC assured the public that issues requiring intervention at higher levels, including the provision of higher-secondary lecturers and major road upgradation works would be pursued vigorously with the concerned authorities.

The Deputy Commissioner also directed the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) to depute a medical team, along with an ambulance, doctor, paramedical staff and essential medicines to the area once a week to strengthen healthcare services for the local population.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner also reviewed the functioning of High School Ind and interacted with the students.