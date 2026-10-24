DC Convenes Meeting with Nodal Officers to Review Panchayat Election Preparedness

Excelsior Correspondent

KARGIL, Oct 23 : The Deputy Commissioner/District Panchayat Election Officer, Kargil, Rakesh Kumar, convened a meeting with all Nodal Officers in his office chamber today to review preparedness and ensure necessary arrangements for the smooth and efficient conduct of the forthcoming Panchayat Elections.

The meeting was attended by the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Kargil; Joint Director, Finance; Joint Director, Youth Services and Sports; Assistant Commissioner Revenue (ACR), Kargil; Assistant Commissioner Development (ACD); Headquarters Officer to the Deputy Commissioner; Accounts Officer to the Deputy Commissioner; Assistant Regional Transport Officer (ARTO), Kargil; Assistant Director, Handicrafts; Assistant Director, Information; and other concerned officers.

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The meeting was convened in view of the schedule issued by the State Election Commission for the conduct of Panchayat Elections in Ladakh. Detailed discussions were held on the preparedness of various departments and the status of election-related arrangements to ensure the smooth, transparent, and efficient conduct of the electoral process.

During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner directed all Nodal Officers to complete the necessary preparations within the stipulated timeline and discharge their assigned responsibilities efficiently in accordance with the directions of the State Election Commission. He emphasized the need for close coordination among all concerned departments to ensure that all election-related arrangements are put in place without delay.

The DC directed the establishment of a robust control room to monitor election-related activities and ensure early coordination. He also emphasized the preparation of comprehensive security plans, deputation of an Accounts Assistant to assist the Returning Officers, and ensuring the availability of all Master Trainers required for election-related duties.

Regarding logistical arrangements, the DC reviewed preparations for the availability of vehicles, refreshments, printing of ballot papers, stationery, and installation of von cameras, among other essential requirements. He stressed the importance of making all arrangements well in advance to avoid any last-minute inconvenience.

The Assistant Director, Information, was directed to ensure proper media coverage of election-related activities.

The Deputy Commissioner asked all departments to work in close coordination and ensure timely completion of their assigned tasks for the successful conduct of the forthcoming Panchayat Elections in the district.