DC conducts public outreach visit to Banihal areas

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, OCT 18: Deputy Commissioner Ramban Mohammad Alyas Khan today visited different areas adjoining Banihal to listen to public grievances, assess local issues and facilitate timely redressal of the same.

The Deputy Commissioner was accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner Varunjeet Singh Charak; Assistant Commissioner Revenue Shokat Hayat Mattoo; Sub-Divisional Magistrate Banihal Mohammad Naseeb Bajraan; Tehsildar Deep Kumar and other concerned officers.

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During the visit, numerous deputations and individuals at Shabanwas apprised the Deputy Commissioner of their grievances and demands related to road connectivity, power supply, drinking water and other essential civic amenities.

The Deputy Commissioner gave a patient hearing and interacted with local residents and concerned officers to assess the issues raised and identify measures for their prompt solution.

Taking cognizance of the demand for improvement of the Shabanwas–Bankoot road stretch up to Government Degree College, the Deputy Commissioner directed the SDM and officers from the Public Works Department (PWD) to coordinate with local residents and ensure completion of the work.

The Deputy Commissioner also directed the concerned departments to take note of issues falling within their ambit and initiate appropriate follow-up action for the timely redressal.

Emphasizing the importance of field visits and direct interaction with the public, he called for greater accountability, responsive governance and improved public service delivery.

The Deputy Commissioner directed all officers to ensure that genuine public concerns, particularly those of residents living in far-flung areas are addressed in a coordinated and time-bound manner.